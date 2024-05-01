Milei's Liberalization Reforms Get Provisional Green Light
Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Argentina's lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved a swath of liberalizing reforms eyed by President Javier Milei, in the first legislative boost to his budget-slashing agenda.
After a marathon session that went right through Monday night, the chamber of deputies approved what remains of Milei's flagship "omnibus" reform bill with 142 votes against 106.
There were five abstentions.
The whittled-down bill includes some 230 articles -- down from the initial 600-plus rejected by lawmakers who sent the government back to the drawing board in February.
The measures include declaring a one-year state of economic emergency in Argentina, allowing Milei to disband state agencies, and privatizing about a dozen public companies including state-owned carrier Aerolineas Argentina.
Others deal with reducing access to minimum retirement allowances and weakening labor protections by allowing for longer probation periods -- slammed by the left-wing opposition as a license to fire workers.
The provisions also envision tax, customs and foreign exchange incentives to encourage investment in the economically crisis-ridden country.
"This is a fundamental first step to get Argentina out of the swamp it has been in," Milei said on X, welcoming the vote.
The bill must next go to the Senate, where the president's party is in an even smaller minority than in the lower house.
Recent Stories
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
More Stories From World
-
Vacant homes in Japan hit record 9 mln6 minutes ago
-
Senegal tapestry production finds new lease of life6 minutes ago
-
China's aircraft carrier Fujian sets out for maiden sea trials6 minutes ago
-
Leverkusen looking for Roma revenge in Europa League last four6 minutes ago
-
Southern China road collapse kills at least 1915 minutes ago
-
Japanese animated comedy "Spy x Family Code: White" leads Chinese box office15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan academics sow seeds of cross-border agricultural cooperation15 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's online shopping grows in March15 minutes ago
-
Traumatized Gazans bracing for feared Israel's full-scale assault on Rafah16 minutes ago
-
Passenger surge boosts financial recovery of Australia's major airports: report16 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's export grows for 7th month in April16 minutes ago
-
China's trade with other BRICS members up 11.3 pct in Q116 minutes ago