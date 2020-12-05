Militants Attack 4 African Union Peacekeeping Bases in Somalia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Unidentified militants have attacked four military bases in southern Somalia where members of the African Union Peacekeeping Mission in Somalia were stationed, the Somali Guardian news portal reports on Saturday.

According to the portal, the attacks took place at AMISOM bases near the towns of Abdalla Birole, Dhobley, Janale, and Elasha, where Kenyan and Ugandan soldiers were based. There are no reports on casualty numbers at this stage, the portal stated.

The attacks took place just a few hours after US President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of nearly all US troops and military assets from Somalia by early 2021.

The Defense Department said that some of the troops may be reassigned to other regions outside of East Africa, although stressed that the US remained committed to its African partners.

A Central Intelligence Agency officer was killed in action during an operation in Somalia in November, US media outlets reported.