Militants From Idlib De-escalation Zone Want To Unleash Hostilities- Reconciliation Center

Tue 22nd October 2019 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Illegal armed formations, which are operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, are going to unleash active hostilities in the area, Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a press briefing on Monday.

"The comparative study of incidents of fire on Syrian settlements from the Syrian de-escalation zone shows that the number of ceasefire violations is not decreasing, which is a sign of the illegal armed formations' plans to unleash active hostilities," Bakin said.

He added that the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation was calling on commanders of the illegal armed formations to refrain from armed provocations and join the reconciliation process.

Idlib remains the last stronghold of the Syrian opposition forces and extremist groups as they were defeated in other parts of the country by the Syrian government troops.

