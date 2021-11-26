UrduPoint.com

Militants In Syria Store Toxic Substances For Provocations - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

Militants in Syria Store Toxic Substances for Provocations - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Militants of the Nusra Front terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Idlib have stored containers with toxic substances to organize provocations and accuse Syrian troops of using chemical weapons, Rear Adm.

Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said

"The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties received information that militants of the Nusra Front terrorist group (Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham, banned in Russia) have stored containers with toxic substances in an underground shelter near the city of Sarmada, Idlib province," Kulit said.

He added that, according to available information, the terrorists intended to organize provocations in order to accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Idlib Government

