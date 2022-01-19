Militants Planning Terrorist Attacks in Syrian Ports of Tartus, Latakia - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Terrorists from the Idlib de-escalation zone are planning, according to the Syrian authorities, terrorist attacks in the ports of Tartus and Latakia, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"According to information from the Syrian security authorities, sabotage and terrorist groups of radical gangs from the Idlib de-escalation zone are planning terrorist attacks in the ports of Tartus and Latakia," Zhuravlev said.

He added that in accordance with the appeal of the Syrian authorities, the command of Russian airbase Hmeimim organized round-the-clock patrols. Military police units patrol the seaport and the adjacent territory of the city of Latakia. He specified that the police use Patrul and Tigr armored vehicles.

According to Zhuravlev, the movement of units from the air is controlled by unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian Aerospace Forces.