BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Lebanon's army is controlling the center of the country's second-largest city, Tripoli, after demonstrators clashed with police there, local media report.

On Monday, demonstrators threw stones at the city hall building in Tripoli, in northern Lebanon, protesting against coronavirus restrictions. Another protest was held in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, where demonstrators blocked a major road in the city center.

According to the Lebanese Al Jadeed tv, police used tear gas against protesters in Tripoli, however, this did not make them leave the area around the city hall and the military was called in.

The troops forced the protesters out of the city center to nearby streets.

Meanwhile in Beirut, law enforcement officers managed to get protesters to unblock traffic without using force.

Lebanon 24 reported that a major highway was blocked by protesters south of Lebanon's capital.

Since the beginning of the year, there has been a sharp increase in cases of the coronavirus infection and increased mortality among patients in Lebanon. The Lebanese authorities have extended until February 8 the epidemiological emergency regime introduced on January 14. This has further exacerbated the already dire economic situation in Lebanon.