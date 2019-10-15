A helicopter, owned by the Afghan National Army, crashed in northern Afghanistan's province of Balkh, killing seven security men, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) A helicopter, owned by the Afghan National Army , crashed in northern Afghanistan 's province of Balkh , killing seven security men, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Seven security personnel lost their lives as a result of the incident," the source said.

According to media reports, the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan Military confirmed that the helicopter collapsed in Balkh's border town of Hairatan on Tuesday evening.

Preliminary information indicates that the helicopter has crashed due to technical problems.