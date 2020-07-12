(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) A roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's central province of Ghazni killed six civilians and wounded eight others, a Saturday statement from the governor's office said.

The blast took place in the Dara-e-Qiaq area, in Ghazni province's Jaghatu district, at around 4 p. m.

local time (12:00 GMT) on Saturday, according to the statement from the Ghazni governor's spokesperson.

The dead and the wounded included women and children, the statement said adding that the injured were taken to Ghazni Civil Hospital.

According to Ghazni governor's spokesperson, Taliban insurgents were behind the Saturday roadside bomb explosion. However, no group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.