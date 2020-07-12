UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mine Blast Kills 6 Civilians In Central Afghanistan - Ghazni Governor's Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 03:50 AM

Mine Blast Kills 6 Civilians in Central Afghanistan - Ghazni Governor's Office

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) A roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's central province of Ghazni killed six civilians and wounded eight others, a Saturday statement from the governor's office said.

The blast took place in the Dara-e-Qiaq area, in Ghazni province's Jaghatu district, at around 4 p. m.

local time (12:00 GMT) on Saturday, according to the statement from the Ghazni governor's spokesperson.

The dead and the wounded included women and children, the statement said adding that the injured were taken to Ghazni Civil Hospital.

According to Ghazni governor's spokesperson, Taliban insurgents were behind the Saturday roadside bomb explosion. However, no group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Dead Attack Afghanistan Governor Ghazni Women From P

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Moham ..

5 hours ago

Dubai announces new economic stimulus package wort ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Sharjah Ruler on death ..

5 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

7 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi calls for preservation of cultural ..

7 hours ago

ICA to resume work from Sunday

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.