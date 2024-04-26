Open Menu

Miner Anglo American Rejects BHP's $38.8 Bn Takeover Bid

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's $38.8 bn takeover bid

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) British mining giant Anglo American on Friday rejected a blockbuster $38.8-billion takeover bid from Australian rival BHP, arguing that it was too low.

The news came one day after BHP had launched its colossal bid, which aims to create the world's biggest listed copper producer.

"The board has considered the proposal with its advisers and concluded that the proposal significantly undervalues Anglo American and its future prospects," the London-listed company said in a statement.

"The board has therefore unanimously rejected the proposal," it said, adding that the BHP offer "contemplates a structure which the board believes is highly unattractive for Anglo American's shareholders".

Anglo advised shareholders to take no action in relation to the gigantic offer, which has the potential to fundamentally reshape the sector.

"The BHP proposal is opportunistic and fails to value Anglo American's prospects, while significantly diluting the relative value upside participation of Anglo American's shareholders relative to BHP's shareholders," said Anglo chairman Stuart Chambers.

"The proposed structure is also highly unattractive, creating substantial uncertainty and execution risk borne almost entirely by Anglo American, its shareholders and its other stakeholders."

Related Topics

World Company From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

3 hours ago
 ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Irela ..

ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..

7 hours ago
 Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

13 hours ago
 Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings n ..

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

13 hours ago
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches ..

Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee

13 hours ago
 Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till M ..

Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17

13 hours ago
 Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ l ..

Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched

13 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office

13 hours ago
 AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’ ..

AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil ..

13 hours ago
 Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investme ..

Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties

13 hours ago

More Stories From World