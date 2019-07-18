UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minibus With Migrants Overturns In Turkey Killing 14: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:30 PM

Minibus with migrants overturns in Turkey killing 14: report

Fourteen people were killed and another 28 wounded after a minibus carrying migrants overturned in eastern Turkey, the private news agency DHA reported on Thursday

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Fourteen people were killed and another 28 wounded after a minibus carrying migrants overturned in eastern Turkey, the private news agency DHA reported on Thursday.

Women and children figured among the victims and their nationalities were not known. Police and ambulance services were rushed to the scene in Van province near the Iranian border, DHA reported, adding that they had entered Turkey illegally.

Related Topics

Police Turkey Van Border

Recent Stories

HEC increases urgent degree attestation fee to Rs5 ..

7 minutes ago

Feasibility consultants being hired for upgradatio ..

33 seconds ago

Iran Guards say they have seized a 'foreign tanker ..

35 seconds ago

Turkey brands US move to bar Ankara from F-35 prog ..

39 seconds ago

Lahore Art Council (LAC) organizes 13-day children ..

6 minutes ago

Pesticide dealer arrested in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.