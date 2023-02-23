UrduPoint.com

Ministerial Meeting Of Russia, Iran, Syria, Turkey Being Worked Out - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Ministerial Meeting of Russia, Iran, Syria, Turkey Being Worked Out - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) A possibility of holding a quadripartite meeting between the foreign ministries of Iran, Turkey, Syria and Russia is being worked out to establish potential agreements between Ankara and Damascus and improve the situation in the middle East, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Iran has also expressed its desire to join the negotiation process ... The modalities of holding a quadrilateral meeting at the level of foreign ministers, involving Iran, are being worked out now. We all have a common goal to resolve the situation around Syria and stabilize the environment in the Middle East region," Bogdanov said.

The deputy foreign minister added that the current contacts of security forces and diplomats were supposed to lay down conditions for Syria-Turkey negotiations, which might pave the way for potential agreements.

The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting various armed insurgent groups. Since 2016, the Turkish armed forces have been also conducting air and ground operations in Syria against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which wants to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey.

Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of Turkish forces on the Syrian border illegal and urged Ankara to withdraw its troops.

In 2017, Russia, Turkey and Iran launched a mediation group on the Syrian settlement in Astana. In January 2018, the Russian city of Sochi hosted a congress of the Syrian national dialogue, the first such attempt since the start of the conflict to gather an inclusive pool of Syrian political forces. The main result of the Congress was the decision to create a Constitutional Committee, which operates in Geneva and whose main task is to prepare a constitutional reform in Syria.

In December 2022, the defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis. The negotiations marked the first official meeting between the Turkish and Syrian defense chiefs in 11 years. In the same month, Ankara suggested that the Turkish, Syrian and Russian foreign ministers held a meeting in February 2023, possibly in a third country.

