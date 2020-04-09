UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Asks EU For Financial Aid To Ease Economic Impact Of Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:12 PM

Minsk Asks EU for Financial Aid to Ease Economic Impact of Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

Belarus has requested financial assistance from the European Union to minimize the economic consequences of the "global coronacrisis," Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Belarus has requested financial assistance from the European Union to minimize the economic consequences of the "global coronacrisis," Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Thursday.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that the bloc was considering Minsk's request for help, and though the total amount has not yet been decided, it may reach up to 60 million Euros ($63 million).

"The European Union has decided to allocate financial assistance to the countries of the Eastern Partnership, which, as you know, Belarus is part of, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, it is logical that in the current situation we asked for additional funds specifically to finance the most urgent purchases for our medical institutions, as well as in order to minimize the projected negative economic consequences of the global coronacrisis," Glaz said in a statement.

The diplomat drew attention to the existing scheme of technical assistance between Minsk and Brussels. In particular, Glaz noted that through the EU assistance program for Belarus alone, the state receives about 30 million euros ($33 million) yearly.

"It is obvious that a decline in business activity throughout the world and in Europe particularly will affect our industries. Therefore, it is very important for us to use all our opportunities to be on a safe side," the spokesman added.

To date, Belarus has confirmed 1,486 COVID-19 cases with 16 deaths, according to the nation's official website for the coronavirus statistics.

The Belarusian government tightened the self-isolation rules amid the pandemic, according to a decree published on the national legal portal on Thursday.

Related Topics

World Business Europe European Union Minsk Brussels Belarus May All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan demands Afghanistan to hand over ISIS-K l ..

9 minutes ago

Pentagon Says Number of COVID-19 Cases Increases t ..

4 minutes ago

Canada projects coronavirus could kill 11,000 to 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Greece to Spend $26Bln to Support Economy, Workers ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC+ States Begin Video Cconference on Stabilizat ..

4 minutes ago

African Oil Producers Back OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministeri ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.