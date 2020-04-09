Minsk Asks EU for Financial Aid to Ease Economic Impact of Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Belarus has requested financial assistance from the European Union to minimize the economic consequences of the "global coronacrisis," Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Thursday.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that the bloc was considering Minsk's request for help, and though the total amount has not yet been decided, it may reach up to 60 million Euros ($63 million).

"The European Union has decided to allocate financial assistance to the countries of the Eastern Partnership, which, as you know, Belarus is part of, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, it is logical that in the current situation we asked for additional funds specifically to finance the most urgent purchases for our medical institutions, as well as in order to minimize the projected negative economic consequences of the global coronacrisis," Glaz said in a statement.

The diplomat drew attention to the existing scheme of technical assistance between Minsk and Brussels. In particular, Glaz noted that through the EU assistance program for Belarus alone, the state receives about 30 million euros ($33 million) yearly.

"It is obvious that a decline in business activity throughout the world and in Europe particularly will affect our industries. Therefore, it is very important for us to use all our opportunities to be on a safe side," the spokesman added.

To date, Belarus has confirmed 1,486 COVID-19 cases with 16 deaths, according to the nation's official website for the coronavirus statistics.

The Belarusian government tightened the self-isolation rules amid the pandemic, according to a decree published on the national legal portal on Thursday.