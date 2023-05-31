Minsk Believes Deploying Russian Tactical Nuclear Arms to Cool Down War-Like Rhetoric

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Minsk expects that agreements with Russia on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in the republic will cool down the war-like rhetoric of neighboring Western countries and Ukraine and will not allow a more global military confrontation, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Wednesday.

"I have recently signed with my Russian counterpart a regulation on the procedure for keeping nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. This is an effective measure that should cool the aggressive character and war-like rhetoric that comes from our neighbors and prevent it from escalating into some kind of global, large-scale war," Khrenin said in his address to the parliament.