Minsk Cuts US Embassy Staff In Response To Washington's Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:29 PM

Minsk Cuts US Embassy Staff in Response to Washington's Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

In response to the US sanctions against the Belarusian petrochemical complex, which recently came into force, Minsk told Washington about the need to reduce the US diplomatic mission in Belarus and toughen visa procedures, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) In response to the US sanctions against the Belarusian petrochemical complex, which recently came into force, Minsk told Washington about the need to reduce the US diplomatic mission in Belarus and toughen visa procedures, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Thursday.

Earlier, the United States announced that it would resume sanctions against Belarusian enterprises on June 3 due to the human rights situation in the republic. According to the US Treasury Department, the sanctions concern nine companies in the petrochemical sector previously included in the sanctions list: Belarusian Oil Trading House, Belneftekhim and its US subsidiary Belneftekhim USA Inc, Belshina, Grodno Azot, Khimvolokno Plant, Lakokraska, Naftan and Polotsk-Fiberglass. Belneftekhim stated in this regard that it considered such a step as baseless and unpromising.

"As a sovereign country, we cannot ignore this unfriendly attack.

Therefore, today the US charge d'affaires in Belarus was summoned to the foreign ministry, and we announced retaliatory measures," Glaz said in a statement.

He clarified that "among them is the reduction of the diplomatic and administrative-technical personnel of the US diplomatic mission, the tightening of visa procedures, the restriction of the work of US specialists in Belarus on a temporary basis."

"We have also withdrawn the decision on the work of the US Agency for International Development in Belarus," the spokesman said.

He stressed that these measures were targeted, "they are designed to send a clear signal to the United States about the futility of pressure and coercion in relations with Belarus."

"As before, we are not eagerd to escalate and are ready to continue contacts with the US side on the principles of equality and mutual respect," Glaz said.

