Minsk Expresses Protest to Ukrainian Ambassador Over Moves Against Embassy in Kiev

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to Ukrainian Ambassador Igor Kizim over the "anti-Belarus" moves against the Belarusian embassy in Kiev, and called for guarantees of safety of the diplomatic mission.

"Ukraine's ambassador to the Republic of Belarus, Igor Kizim, was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

The Ukrainian diplomat received the Foreign Ministry's note, in which the Belarusian side expressed its resolute protest against the continuing anti-Belarus actions against the Belarusian embassy in Ukraine and demanded that safety of the diplomatic mission be ensured at appropriate level, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of April 18, 1961," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.