Minsk Police Chief Kubrakov Appointed to Post of Belarusian Interior Minister - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Minsk police chief Ivan Kubrakov was appointed to the post of the Belarusian interior minister, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Minsk police chief Ivan Kubrakov was appointed to the post of the Belarusian interior minister, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appointed a new minister of the interior affairs, but his name was not disclosed.

"Ivan Kubrakov was appointed to the post of the interior minister of the Republic of Belarus," the Belarusian Interior Ministry wrote on Telegram.

Former Interior Minister Yury Karayev became Lukashenko's aide in the Grodno region.