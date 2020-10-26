Minsk Police Report Detentions Over Unauthorized Rallies, Road Blockade Attempts

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) A number of detentions have been made in the Belarusian capital on Monday in connection with unsanctioned rallies and attempts to block roads, a police spokesperson told Sputnik.

"There are people who have been detained in Minsk over attempts to block a road and unauthorized rallies," the spokesperson said, without specifying the number.

All the detainees are being taken to police stations across the city.

After the opposition's ultimatum to the authorities expired on Sunday, ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is seeking the departure of incumbent Alexander Lukashenko, announced a nationwide strike on October 26.

In the morning, the Belarusian authorities said that all major national companies continued operating normally.

Opposition supporters have, meanwhile, gathered for a march in central Minsk.