Missile Launched by North Korea Already Fell - Japanese Maritime Security Service

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) A missile launched by North Korea toward the Sea of Japan already fell, the Japanese maritime security service said on Wednesday, citing the national defense ministry.

Earlier in the day, North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, which is already the second launch since past Sunday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The maritime security service advised vessels to remain vigilant and to report on the debris without approaching the site.