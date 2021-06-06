UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Missile Strike By Houthis Kills 12 People In Yemen's Northeast - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

Missile Strike by Houthis Kills 12 People in Yemen's Northeast - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Twelve people died and seven others were injured after the Houthi movement launched a ballistic missile against a Yemeni military headquarters in the Marib province, a local government source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"A ballistic missile hit a fuel station of the administrative headquarters of the Yemeni armed forces in the city of Marib. Twelve people died and seven got wounded," the source said, adding that there are both civilians and servicemen among the fatalities.

The conflict between the Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has continued for over six years now. The situation further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement.

The United Nations considers Yemen the world's worst humanitarian catastrophe as a result of the conflict's impact on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Related Topics

Injured World United Nations Yemen Died Marib Saudi Arabia 2015 Government

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

21 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

21 minutes ago

Rs. 700 million earmarked for latest highway in AJ ..

3 minutes ago

Trilateral FMs Dialogue becomes important platform ..

3 minutes ago

IMF hails Pakistan's economic policies: Senator Fa ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.