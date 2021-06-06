CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Twelve people died and seven others were injured after the Houthi movement launched a ballistic missile against a Yemeni military headquarters in the Marib province, a local government source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"A ballistic missile hit a fuel station of the administrative headquarters of the Yemeni armed forces in the city of Marib. Twelve people died and seven got wounded," the source said, adding that there are both civilians and servicemen among the fatalities.

The conflict between the Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has continued for over six years now. The situation further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement.

The United Nations considers Yemen the world's worst humanitarian catastrophe as a result of the conflict's impact on civilians and civilian infrastructure.