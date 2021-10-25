Moderna reports 'robust' Covid vaccine response in children aged 6-11

US pharmaceutical giant Moderna on Monday reported a "robust neutralizing antibody response" to its Covid vaccine in children aged 6-11, and said that it will submit the trial data to global regulators soon

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :US pharmaceutical giant Moderna on Monday reported a "robust neutralizing antibody response" to its Covid vaccine in children aged 6-11, and said that it will submit the trial data to global regulators soon.

"We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its Primary immunogenicity endpoints," chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

Data from clinical trials with more than 4,700 children in the age range "demonstrate strong immune response ... one month after the second dose," Moderna said in the statement.

The results come after Pfizer said last week that its Covid vaccine was 90 percent effective in preventing symptomatic disease among children aged 5-to-11.

The food and Drug Administration has called an advisory panel of independent experts to meet Tuesday to vote on whether to green light Pfizer's shot.