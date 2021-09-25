UrduPoint.com

Modi, Biden Agree On Shared Fight Against Terrorism During 1st Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden committed to taking concerted action against terrorism during their first in-person meeting at the White House, their joint statement read.

The meeting took place on Friday.

"The Leaders reaffirmed that the United States and India stand together in a shared fight against global terrorism, will take concerted action against all terrorist groups, including groups proscribed by the UNSCR 1267 Sanctions Committee, condemned cross-border terrorism, and called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to be brought to justice. They denounced any use of terrorist proxies and emphasized the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks," the statement read.

The two highlighted the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan, noting that the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) "must abide by UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), which demands that Afghan territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist attacks."

They also called for the release of all political prisoners in Myanmar.

In addition, Modi and Biden committed to finalizing a new bilateral framework that would foster cooperation in combating drug trafficking and precursor chemical supply chains.

