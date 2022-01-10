(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Moldova will procure Gazprom's gas for $647 per 1,000 cubic meters in January, Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban told Sputnik on Monday.

"The purchase price of gas in January rose to $647 per thousand cubic meters," Ceban said.

The price for Moldova in December was $550 per 1,000 cubic meters.