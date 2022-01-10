Moldova To Buy Gazprom's Gas For $647 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In January - Moldovagaz
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 03:42 PM
Moldova will procure Gazprom's gas for $647 per 1,000 cubic meters in January, Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban told Sputnik on Monday
CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Moldova will procure Gazprom's gas for $647 per 1,000 cubic meters in January, Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban told Sputnik on Monday.
"The purchase price of gas in January rose to $647 per thousand cubic meters," Ceban said.
The price for Moldova in December was $550 per 1,000 cubic meters.