CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Moldovan Foreign Ministry expressed on Wednesday its regret over the attack, during which a man attempted to ram the gate of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau and assured that the Moldovan Internal Ministry and the police would launch an investigation and take necessary action.

The Moldovan police said earlier in the day that a man had driven a car into the gate of the Russian Embassy and attempted to flee, but was detained in a neighboring town. Russian Charge D'Affaires Anatoly Loshakov told Sputnik that the perpetrator was registered with a Moldovan psychiatric institution.

"Our competent authorities, including the interior ministry and, in particular, the General Police Inspectorate, will investigate this incident and take swift action ... The foreign ministry regrets what has happened and reiterates its commitment to further ensuring the proper functioning of all diplomatic missions accredited in the country in accordance with the diplomatic practice and the norms established by the Vienna Convention of 1961," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that it seeks to create optimal conditions for the work of foreign missions and official delegations.