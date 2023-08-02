Open Menu

Moldovan Foreign Ministry Says Regrets Incident With Man Ramming Russian Embassy's Gate

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 10:53 PM

Moldovan Foreign Ministry Says Regrets Incident With Man Ramming Russian Embassy's Gate

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry expressed on Wednesday its regret over the attack, during which a man attempted to ram the gate of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau and assured that the Moldovan Internal Ministry and the police would launch an investigation and take necessary action

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Moldovan Foreign Ministry expressed on Wednesday its regret over the attack, during which a man attempted to ram the gate of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau and assured that the Moldovan Internal Ministry and the police would launch an investigation and take necessary action.

The Moldovan police said earlier in the day that a man had driven a car into the gate of the Russian Embassy and attempted to flee, but was detained in a neighboring town. Russian Charge D'Affaires Anatoly Loshakov told Sputnik that the perpetrator was registered with a Moldovan psychiatric institution.

"Our competent authorities, including the interior ministry and, in particular, the General Police Inspectorate, will investigate this incident and take swift action ... The foreign ministry regrets what has happened and reiterates its commitment to further ensuring the proper functioning of all diplomatic missions accredited in the country in accordance with the diplomatic practice and the norms established by the Vienna Convention of 1961," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that it seeks to create optimal conditions for the work of foreign missions and official delegations.

Related Topics

Attack Police Interior Ministry Russia Car Vienna Man Chisinau All

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

25 minutes ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

25 minutes ago
 UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality ..

UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality education at university

36 minutes ago
 Three killed in Sariab Road firing

Three killed in Sariab Road firing

42 minutes ago
 Two street criminals held, arms recovered

Two street criminals held, arms recovered

43 minutes ago
 NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for er ..

NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for eradicating poliovirus

43 minutes ago
Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 ..

Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 revenue target of Rs 539 bln

43 minutes ago
 IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punja ..

IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punjab Police

43 minutes ago
 US House Republicans Open Probe Into Alleged China ..

US House Republicans Open Probe Into Alleged China Email Hack of Federal Agencie ..

43 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation led by Consul General meets wit ..

Chinese delegation led by Consul General meets with Inspector General Police Pun ..

52 minutes ago
 Contradictions Between Ukraine, Poland Will Only I ..

Contradictions Between Ukraine, Poland Will Only Increase - Kremlin

45 minutes ago
 Hajj pilgrims to receive up to Rs 185,000 refund: ..

Hajj pilgrims to receive up to Rs 185,000 refund: NA body told

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World