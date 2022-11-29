UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Government Warns Residents Of Possible Massive Power Outages

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Moldovan Government Warns Residents of Possible Massive Power Outages

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) There is a high risk of massive power outages in Moldova on Tuesday and Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said.

"Today and tomorrow (November 29-30) ... there is a risk of power outages across the country. In this case all civil services are ready to intervene and restore the power supply within a limited time frame," Spinu wrote on Telegram. He explained that it was connected with the shelling of Ukrainian infrastructure facilities.

The deputy prime minister urged citizens to be careful and prepare for the outages.

Last week, many settlements in Moldova were left without electricity, Spinu attributed this to the shelling of Ukrainian infrastructure. There were also some problems with internet and mobile connections. Power supply in most settlements was restored only three and a half hours later. The consequences of a massive power outage continued to be felt in the republic for several days.

