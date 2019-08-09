The Moldovan prime minister and co-chair of the right-wing pro-European bloc ACUM, Maia Sandu, said on Friday that the government would review the motion to create a national anti-corruption and justice reform bureau at its next meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The Moldovan prime minister and co-chair of the right-wing pro-European bloc ACUM, Maia Sandu, said on Friday that the government would review the motion to create a national anti-corruption and justice reform bureau at its next meeting.

"Next week, during the meeting of the government, we will urgently discuss [the creation] of the Anti-Corruption and Justice Reform Bureau," Sandu said at a news briefing.

Sandu added that the bureau would consist of representatives of civil society, international experts and various judicial and anti-corruption authorities.

The prime minister added that the formation of the bureau is even more pertinent now, as Moldova has currently opened up the position of prosecutor general. Sandu added that the Moldovan parliament would be reviewing the procedures for appointing candidates to this position.

In mid-July, Sandu expressed Moldova's intentions to apply for EU membership while at a joint conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The prime minister acknowledged that the main obstacle to this goal would be the level of corruption present in Moldova and pledged to rid the government of lawlessness.