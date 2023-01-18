UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Leader, EBRD Chief Discuss Current Programs, New Projects At World Economic Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Moldovan leader Maia Sandu and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) President Odile Renaud-Basso discussed, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the prospect of introducing new programs, Moldova's presidential press service said in a statement

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Moldovan leader Maia Sandu and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) President Odile Renaud-Basso discussed, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the prospect of introducing new programs, Moldova's presidential press service said in a statement.

Sandu attended the WEF on Tuesday. Moldova was first invited to the forum in Davos in 2019, when the country was represented by the foreign minister.

"At the end of the WEF first day in Davos, Sandu met with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso.

The sides discussed the current programs financed by a bank in Moldova. Sandu also expressed hope that the EBRD will continue projects to support small and medium-sized businesses in the country as part of the new country strategy for 2023-2028," the press service said.

Last year, the EBRD provided Moldova with a loan worth 300 million euros ($323 million) for gas purchases on international exchanges. In early January, the country's leadership reported that the money had been spent, and the purchased fuel would last until the end of the current heating season.

