Moldovan Opposition Holds Protest Rally Against Rising Electricity Prices in Chisinau

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Representatives and supporters of the Moldovan opposition Party of Communists and Sor Party have gathered to protest the increase in electricity tariffs near the building of the National Agency for Energy Regulation (ANRE) in Chisinau, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, ANRE approved a new tariff for electricity, raising it for household consumers by an average of 20%.

"Today we are in front of the ANRE building. This agency is one of the government's tools. Officials, who decide to raise prices and tariffs, do not know how the people live. We do not trust ministers, leaders of the country. They have discredited themselves so much that no one one in Moldova thinks they are protected," Chisinau City Council member Yury Kuznetsov said at the rally.

Anti-government rallies and protests engulfed Moldova back in May. Protesters have expressed their outrage at the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as falling living standards. The opposition has accused the government of failing to cope with the economic crisis, noting that inflation hit a 20-year record of 33.

5% year-on-year in mid-summer. The country's leadership has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on the opposition.

The Moldovan government planned to purchase 33% of the necessary electricity from Ukrainian companies Energoatom and Ukrhydroenergo until October 15, but Kiev eventually decided to halt energy exports due to Russia's air strikes on the critical infrastructure. As a result, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu urged citizens in October to save electricity, while government agencies were instructed to reduce their energy consumption. Earlier in November, Chisinau also refused to purchase electricity produced by the Cuciurgan power station, Moldova's largest power station located in the breakaway region of Transnistria. According to the authorities, Moldova is now purchasing electricity from Romania at a price of 190-348 Euros ($197-360) per MWh.