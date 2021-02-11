UrduPoint.com
Moldovan Parliament Declines To Back Ex-Finance Minister For Premier - Speaker

Moldovan Parliament Declines to Back Ex-Finance Minister for Premier - Speaker

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Former Moldovan Finance Minister Natalia Gavrilita failed to secure enough votes in the parliament to become the prime minister, Speaker Zinaida Greceanii said Thursday.

President Maia Sandu announced Gavrilita's candidature in late January.

Gavrilita is a co-chair of Sandu's party.

"I did not see a single hand raised in support of the Gavrilita government, zero votes. The government does not get the support," the speaker said.

