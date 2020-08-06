UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Obliged To Nominate Parliament-Backed Candidate On Premiership - Court

Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Moldova's Constitutional Court ruled out that the country's president is obliged to nominate a candidate for the prime minister role if such a candidate is backed by the parliamentary majority, Domnica Manole, the high court's head, said on Thursday.

Moldovan Lawmaker Igor Munteanu has asked the constitutional court to interpret several constitutional articles regarding the procedure of nominating a candidate for the premiership and the president's powers regarding the matter.

"The constitutional court decided to partially satisfy the request of the lawmaker, Igor Munteanu.

Taking into account Article 98, Clause 1 of the constitution, the president's right to nominate a candidate for the prime minister's post is limited," Manole said, adding that the president has to nominate a candidate if he is supported by the "formalized parliamentary majority".

According to the court's head, the president may even be forced to resign if there is a refusal to agree on the nominee, as such an act violates the constitution.

Manole added that the constitutional court's decision was final and cannot be appealed.

