UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan Ruling Party Seeks Dialogue With Parliament's Opposition

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Moldovan Ruling Party Seeks Dialogue With Parliament's Opposition

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Moldova's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) wants a viable dialogue with the parliament's opposition, PAS vice president Mihai Popsoi, said on Thursday.

The first post-election parliament session began on Monday. Moldova's pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity formed an absolute parliamentary majority, with the opposition represented by the Bloc of Communists and Socialists. The PAS' members decided to take a recess until Thursday for all parties to form commissions.

"We want to have a viable dialogue with the opposition and are ready to create conditions for that.

We would like as many projects as possible to be adopted by the majority of votes, and discussions to bring the best solutions," Popsoi stated at the parliament's meeting.

The parliament is set to keep in touch not only with civil society, but also with international partners, the official added.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Moldova on July 11.The PAS, founded by incumbent President Maia Sandu, secured 47% of the votes, while the opposition bloc was second with 31.38%. The eurosceptic Sor Party came third with 6.67% of seats. With a majority of seats in parliament, the PAS can form a government on its own.

Related Topics

Parliament Civil Society Moldova July All Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

PTCL signs strategic contract with Whale Cloud Tec ..

3 minutes ago

Infinix partners with Free Fire to encourage Espor ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Vienna

15 minutes ago

31,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

16 minutes ago

United States Donates Three Million Additional Dos ..

16 minutes ago

HBL delivers strong performance for H1 2021; Profi ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.