CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Moldova's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) wants a viable dialogue with the parliament's opposition, PAS vice president Mihai Popsoi, said on Thursday.

The first post-election parliament session began on Monday. Moldova's pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity formed an absolute parliamentary majority, with the opposition represented by the Bloc of Communists and Socialists. The PAS' members decided to take a recess until Thursday for all parties to form commissions.

"We want to have a viable dialogue with the opposition and are ready to create conditions for that.

We would like as many projects as possible to be adopted by the majority of votes, and discussions to bring the best solutions," Popsoi stated at the parliament's meeting.

The parliament is set to keep in touch not only with civil society, but also with international partners, the official added.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Moldova on July 11.The PAS, founded by incumbent President Maia Sandu, secured 47% of the votes, while the opposition bloc was second with 31.38%. The eurosceptic Sor Party came third with 6.67% of seats. With a majority of seats in parliament, the PAS can form a government on its own.