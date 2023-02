Monaco to Hold Parliamentary Election on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) The parliamentary election will take place in Monaco on Sunday.

Two main political powers the Monegasque National Union and New Ideas for Monaco will compete for as many as 24 seats in the National Council, Monaco's unicameral parliament.

The Monegasque National Union is favored to win the election, with its leader, Brigitte Boccone-Pages, likely to be reelected as President of the National Council.