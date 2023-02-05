Monaco to Hold Parliamentary Election on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) The parliamentary election will take place in Monaco on Sunday.

Two main political powers ” the Monegasque National Union and New Ideas for Monaco ” will compete for as many as 24 seats in the National Council, Monaco's unicameral parliament.

The Monegasque National Union is favored to win the election, with its leader, Brigitte Boccone-Pages, likely to be reelected as President of the National Council.