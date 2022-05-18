(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Mongolia celebrated International Museum Day on Wednesday by organizing several activities across the country.

All museums in the capital Ulan Bator jointly organized the celebration's opening ceremony outside the National Museum of Mongolia, displaying their research and introducing exhibits.

Museums in the country are celebrating the day under the theme of "The Power of Museums," Lodoikhuu Jargal, director of the National Museum of Mongolia, said at the ceremony.

"As you all know, humanity has faced an unpredictable disease -- COVID-19 pandemic -- over the past two years. Museums must quench people's thirst for knowledge through their tangible and intangible heritage," she said.

Museums are essential for bringing positive change, promoting cultural exchanges and friendship among peoples, and implementing the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, she added.

On the day, Mongolian students visited museums to better understand the country's history and culture.

In addition, the "Museum of Gobi Nature and History" opened in the southern Mongolian province of Umnugovi, which is known for rare paleontological finds.

In 2020, all state-owned and local museums across Mongolia began offering free entry to children under 18.