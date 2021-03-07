(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) Montenegro on Sunday received the second shipment of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine developed in Russia, the Health Ministry said.

The first 5,000-dose batch was delivered to Montenegro on February 25.

"Health Minister Jelena Borovinic Bojovic and the State Secretary of the Health Ministry Borko Bajic welcomed the second batch [at the Podgorica Airport]," the ministry said.

Montenegro started inoculating the population with Sputnik V on February 20, after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic personally handed over 2,000 doses. The Montenegrin Health Ministry told Sputnik it was engaged in negotiations with the Russian government and the Gamaleya research institute on direct supplies from Russia.