More Than 6 In 10 People Worldwide Consider Climate Change An Emergency - UNDP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) More than six in 10 people across 50 countries consider climate change to be an emergency, a fresh survey conducted by the United Nations Development Programme and the University of Oxford found.

"Over all 50 countries, 64% of people said that climate change was an emergency - presenting a clear and convincing call for decision-makers to step up on ambition," the Peoples' Climate Vote report, which was published by the UNDP on Wednesday, read.

The proportion of people saying that climate change is an emergency was highest in Western Europe and North America, where 72 percent of respondents held this view.

Support for the statement was lowest in Sub-Saharan Africa, where 61 percent of those polled said that climate change is an emergency.

The conservation of forests and land is the most popular climate policy globally, the report found, closely followed by the development of renewable power and climate-friendly farming techniques.

A majority of respondents in eight of the 10 surveyed countries with the highest emissions from the electricity sector expressed support for developing renewable energy, UNDP found.

The poll, which surveyed 1.2 million people across 50 countries, was the largest survey on climate change ever conducted, UNDP said.

