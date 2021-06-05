(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Over 800 agreements worth a total of over 3.8 trillion rubles ($52 billion) have been struck at this year's edition of the St.Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Anton Kobyakov, an adviser to the Russian President and SPIEF executive secretary, told reporters on Saturday.

In 2019, 745 agreements were signed during the forum.

"More than 800 agreements were signed at this forum. I believe that this is an unprecedented number, and it exceeded the results of 2019. The total amount of agreements ” and we do not take into account commercial agreements here ” exceeded 3 trillion and 860 billion rubles," Kobyakov said at the final press conference.

SPIEF-2021 was held from June 2-5 in the Russian city of St.Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya international information agency is an official media partner of the event.