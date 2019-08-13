UrduPoint.com
More Than Half Of UK Public Say Johnson Should Deliver Brexit By All Means - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) More than half of the British public believes that new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson should deliver Brexit by all means, the recent survey has shown.

At least 54 percent of the respondents say that the UK Parliament may even be suspended to prevent the lawmakers from stopping a no-deal Brexit, the ComRes survey for The Telegraph revealed on Monday.

After failing to leave the union by the initial deadline of March 29, the European Union gave London until October 31 to decide its fate.

Johnson has repeatedly insisted that the United Kingdom will be out of the bloc on October 31, regardless of whether London approves a withdrawal agreement or not.

Johnson, an avid Brexiteer and former UK foreign secretary, took over as prime minister in late July after winning the Conservative leadership vote. In a victory speech, the 55-year-old supporter of the UK withdrawal said his main goals as prime minister would be to deliver Brexit by October 31, unite the Tories, defeat the Labour opposition and "energize" the country.

