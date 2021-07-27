More UK Key Workers to Be Exempted From Self-Isolation If in Contact With COVID-19 Case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Prison staff, waste collectors and people working in defense are the latest job roles to be allowed to take daily COVID-19 tests rather than self-isolating if they come into contact with someone who has coronavirus, the UK government announced on Tuesday.

They join those working in the food industry, transport workers, border control, frontline police and fire services, after several sectors warned of staff shortages caused by the so-called pingdemic.

On Friday, the government exempted food production and supply sector workers from coronavirus-related quarantine in a bid to avoid food shortages after a record 618,903 people in England and Wales were "pinged" by the National Health Service COVID-19 app in the week to July 14.

"Critical workers up and down the country have repeatedly stepped up to the challenge of making sure our key services are delivered and communities are supported. We all owe them a huge debt of gratitude and will continue to support them to do their jobs safely and securely. This expansion of the daily contact testing centres is vital and hugely welcome," Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick said.

Defense minister Ben Wallace also welcomed the decision, arguing that it will allow UK military personnel to continue their "vital work" both across the country and abroad, while Health Secretary Sajid Javid claimed that daily contact testing will help minimize the potential for disruption caused by rising cases, while keeping staff protected.

The United Kingdom reported 24,950 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a 38 percent fall from the 39,950 announced on July 19, when all remaining COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

The Daily Mail news outlet reported that experts believed the drop is caused by schools closing for summer holidays, warmer weather and increased immunity following the surge of cases seen during the Euro 2020 soccer semi-finals and final at Wembley stadium.

More than 37.5 million people ” accounting for 70.5 percent of the country's adult population ” have been fully vaccinated so far in the UK, where the number coronavirus-related deaths have also fallen as a result of the immunization drive.