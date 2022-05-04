UrduPoint.com

Moscow Bans Entry Of Japanese Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Into Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Moscow has prohibited the entry of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to Russia due to unprecedented anti-Russian campaign launched by Tokyo, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"Tokyo is taking practical steps aimed at dismantling good neighborly ties, damaging the Russian economy and the international authority of our country ... Taking into account the above mentioned, as well as personal sanctions imposed by the Japanese government against Russian citizens, including the top leadership of the state, a decision was made to permanently ban the following Japanese citizens from entering Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

Kishida and Hayashi top the list of sanctioned individuals, attached to the statement. In total, it targets 63 Japanese citizens, including Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa.

More Stories From World

