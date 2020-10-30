UrduPoint.com
Moscow Believes US Does Itself Disservice Suspending Bilateral Anti-Terrorism Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The United States is standing in its own light as it suspends the mutually beneficial anti-terrorism cooperation with Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik, also reaffirming Russia's commitment to resume the joint effort.

From 2018-2019, Russia and the United states held two "highly productive" rounds of counterterrorism negotiations in Vienna, the diplomat recalled.

"However, Washington made a unilateral decision to suspend cooperation in this format, under a far-fetched pretext. The decision was made to please the political elite that has the anti-Russia sentiment, the security situation was not taken into consideration," Syromolotov noted, expressing the belief that the "US leadership was obviously doing itself disservice."

"Our counterterrorism cooperation could be mutually beneficial, both bilaterally and in the context of our joint contribution to the global effort related to the topical issues on the global anti-terrorism agenda," Syromolotov went on to say.

According to the Russian diplomat, Moscow has many times confirmed readiness to resume cooperation, "but only on the condition of mutual interest based on a pragmatic and, most importantly, reasonable approach of both sides."

Syromolotov also noted that contacts of Russia's and US law enforcement agencies and special services were not interrupted.

"Just a few days ago, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Moscow is in general satisfied with this cooperation but believes it could be even better," Syromolotov recalled.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his deputy, Stephen Biegun, have recently expressed intention to continue the anti-terrorism dialogue with Russia, "but these are just words so far," Russia's deputy foreign minister added.

