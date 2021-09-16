UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Cairo Reach Understanding On Payments To Families Of 2015 Plane Crash Victims

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 08:36 PM

Moscow, Cairo Reach Understanding on Payments to Families of 2015 Plane Crash Victims

Russia and Egypt have reached a fundamental understanding on the issue of payments to families of those killed in the 2015 plane crash over the Sinai peninsula, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, adding that details are being worked out

"During negotiations with the Egyptian side through the Russian Foreign Ministry, special attention was invariably paid to the issue of payment of material assistance to the families of the Russians killed in the terrorist attack ... The Russian Embassy in Cairo managed to reach a fundamental understanding with the Egyptian partners on this issue.

Currently, specific details of the procedure for making voluntary payments through the Federation of Tourism Chambers of Egypt are being worked out," Zakharova said, as quoted by the ministry in a statement.

The Kogalymavia-operated plane en route from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg crashed over the Sinai Peninsula on October 31, 2015, killing all 224 people, including 25 children, aboard. Russian intelligence deemed the crash to be a terrorist attack. The disaster led to suspending passenger air traffic to Egypt.

