Moscow, Caracas Prepare Launch Of Russia COVID-19 Vaccine Production In Venezuela-Official

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 01:10 PM

Russia and Venezuela are actively discussing the technical issues related to the launch of production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the Latin American country, Russian Ambassador in Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Recently, the Russian Direct Investment Fund has signed a nondisclosure agreement with the local health ministry and Venezuelan pharmaceutical company Espromed Bio. The sides are actively discussing technical issues in order to quickly launch vaccine production on the Venezuelan territory.

They assess the Latin American country's production capacity," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

The ambassador noted progress in the Russian-Venezuelan talks on Phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine on Venezuelan volunteers.

The diplomat abstained from making any forecast regarding the exact date of the production launch.

"At the same time, I can say that both sides are truly primed for fruitful cooperation on the matter," Melik-Bagdasarov concluded.

