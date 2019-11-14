Moscow Comments on Western Media Claims About Alleged Link to White Helmets Founder Death

The Russian Foreign Ministry has commented on Western media reports about Russia's alleged link to the death of James Le Mesurier, one of the founders of the White Helmets, saying that liberalization affects media quality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry has commented on Western media reports about Russia's alleged link to the death of James Le Mesurier, one of the founders of the White Helmets, saying that liberalization affects media quality.

The ministry was referring in its statement, issued on Facebook on Thursday, to the Daily Mail's article "Why do so many of Russia's enemies plunge to their death from balconies?", in which the newspaper also mentioned Russian journalist Olga Kotosvkaya and UK entrepreneur Scott Young. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that "British tabloids" had already published many articles about Russia's alleged role in the death of Le Mesurier, who was also a former UK intelligence officer. Meanwhile, since 2016 at last 120 publications related to "cynical crimes" of the White Helmets and Le Mesurier's role in the "dubious project" have been released, the ministry recalled.

"However, Western journalists prefer not to see and not to hear anything that does not fit it their accustomed vision of the world. Global 'liberalization' has affected the quality of the media.

Journalism of facts has been replaced by journalism of opinions, specifically, opinions that are not substantiated with anything, in the 'highly likely' spirit. Facts are not needed, emotions are needed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Turkish media reported on Monday that Le Mesurier was found dead in the garden of his house in Istanbul. The Primary suspicion for the cause of death is that he fell from his balcony. Turkish law enforcement agencies have launched investigation into the matter. The White Helmets organization confirmed on Monday the death of its founder.

The UK-registered non-governmental organization the White Helmets declares that it aims at protecting civilians living in war zones from violence. Meanwhile, Damascus has accused it of being linked to extremists and spreading propaganda. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the organization is engaged in an information campaign aiming at smearing the Syrian government. Moscow blames the White Helmets for staging provocations with use of chemical weapons in Syria, which have enabled the West to justify its intervention