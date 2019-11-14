UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Comments On Western Media Claims About Alleged Link To White Helmets Founder Death

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 01:15 PM

Moscow Comments on Western Media Claims About Alleged Link to White Helmets Founder Death

The Russian Foreign Ministry has commented on Western media reports about Russia's alleged link to the death of James Le Mesurier, one of the founders of the White Helmets, saying that liberalization affects media quality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry has commented on Western media reports about Russia's alleged link to the death of James Le Mesurier, one of the founders of the White Helmets, saying that liberalization affects media quality.

The ministry was referring in its statement, issued on Facebook on Thursday, to the Daily Mail's article "Why do so many of Russia's enemies plunge to their death from balconies?", in which the newspaper also mentioned Russian journalist Olga Kotosvkaya and UK entrepreneur Scott Young. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that "British tabloids" had already published many articles about Russia's alleged role in the death of Le Mesurier, who was also a former UK intelligence officer. Meanwhile, since 2016 at last 120 publications related to "cynical crimes" of the White Helmets and Le Mesurier's role in the "dubious project" have been released, the ministry recalled.

"However, Western journalists prefer not to see and not to hear anything that does not fit it their accustomed vision of the world. Global 'liberalization' has affected the quality of the media.

Journalism of facts has been replaced by journalism of opinions, specifically, opinions that are not substantiated with anything, in the 'highly likely' spirit. Facts are not needed, emotions are needed," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Turkish media reported on Monday that Le Mesurier was found dead in the garden of his house in Istanbul. The Primary suspicion for the cause of death is that he fell from his balcony. Turkish law enforcement agencies have launched investigation into the matter. The White Helmets organization confirmed on Monday the death of its founder.

The UK-registered non-governmental organization the White Helmets declares that it aims at protecting civilians living in war zones from violence. Meanwhile, Damascus has accused it of being linked to extremists and spreading propaganda. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the organization is engaged in an information campaign aiming at smearing the Syrian government. Moscow blames the White Helmets for staging provocations with use of chemical weapons in Syria, which have enabled the West to justify its intervention

Related Topics

Dead World Syria Moscow Russia Facebook Damascus Young Istanbul United Kingdom 2016 Media From Government

Recent Stories

IHC reserves verdict on contempt of court cases ag ..

1 minute ago

PML-N parliamentarians submit resignation from PA' ..

6 minutes ago

Latest figures show over 19 million people now liv ..

10 minutes ago

UK's Young Labour Says Trump to Be Surprised at Am ..

45 seconds ago

A Phone That Lets You Shoot Like A Pro

19 minutes ago

Japanese car sale in S.Korea falls 58.4 pct in Oct ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.