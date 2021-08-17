UrduPoint.com

Moscow Considers Possible Response Measures After Skopje Expels Diplomat - Embassy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:41 PM

Moscow considers ways to respond to the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from North Macedonia, the Russian embassy in Skopje told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Moscow considers ways to respond to the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from North Macedonia, the Russian embassy in Skopje told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said that Skopje will expel one more Russian diplomat whose behavior allegedly contradicted principles of the Vienna Convention.

"We confirm that we have received a note of the persona non grata announcement of one of the embassy employees. This employee had left North Macedonia 10 days before due to the end of his business trip. At the moment, the Russian side is considering retaliatory measures," the embassy said.

