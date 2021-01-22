UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Court To Begin Hearings On Case Of US Investor Calvey On February 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Moscow Court to Begin Hearings on Case of US Investor Calvey on February 2

A court in Moscow refused to return the case of US investor Michael Calvey to the prosecutor and will proceed with hearings starting on February 2, the court's spokeswoman, Yulia Kotomina, told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) A court in Moscow refused to return the case of US investor Michael Calvey to the prosecutor and will proceed with hearings starting on February 2, the court's spokeswoman, Yulia Kotomina, told Sputnik on Friday.

The preliminary hearings are ongoing, and, earlier in the day, the defense asked the court to return the case to the prosecutors to fix all irregularities.

"The court decided to schedule the hearing on the merits of the case for February 2," the spokeswoman said.

The prosecutor is expected to list the facts of the case at the first session, after which the defendants will be able to present their arguments. The court will then move on to studying evidence and questioning witnesses.

In November, the Russian Supreme Court released Calvey and several other defendants, who are suspected of defrauding Vostochny Bank, from house arrest.

Calvey and several others were detained in February 2019. Investigators believe that Calvey and his business partners convinced the bank shareholders to vote for an agreement, under which the bank would receive 59.9 percent of shares of the International Financial Technology Group in place of a debt repayment. The shares were estimated at 3 billion rubles ($40 million) while their real value was around 600,000 rubles, the investigators said.

According to defense lawyers, the shares in question were worth 3.8 billion rubles. None of the defendants have pleaded guilty.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Technology Business Moscow Russia Vote Lawyers Bank February November 2019 All From Agreement Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Senate approves Biden&#039;s Secretary of Defense ..

36 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Festival concludes 14th edition

51 minutes ago

'Some Evidence' New UK-Linked COVID-19 Strain May ..

9 minutes ago

Vawda asks PML-N leader to disclose misuse of huge ..

9 minutes ago

Dr Mahmood Saleem appointed VC, Mir Chakir Univers ..

9 minutes ago

Vk.com Says Banned Groups Calling for Unauthorized ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.