The Moscow court of arbitration has received a plaint to recognize a person named Mark Elliot Zuckerberg bankrupt, according to an entry on the court's website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The Moscow court of arbitration has received a plaint to recognize a person named Mark Elliot Zuckerberg bankrupt, according to an entry on the court's website.

The plaint was submitted on Tuesday.

The entry on the court's website does not contain the plaintiff's name, neither does it specify if the defendant is Facebook's CEO.

Later on Wednesday, the managing partner of arbitration specialist firm Questa Consulting, Andrey Tretyakov, told Sputnik that the individual who filed the case was a resident of Moscow.

"The debtor is registered on Leningradskoe Highway in Moscow," Tretyakov said, adding that he thought the individual was attempting to pull a publicity stunt.

The case will be reviewed by judge Larisa Kravchuk.