Moscow Court Upholds Refusal To Open Criminal Case Against FSB Under Navalny's Complaint
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:43 PM
A Moscow military court rejected on Tuesday a complaint by Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny's defense against the refusal to open a criminal case against Federal Security Service (FSB) officers over his alleged poisoning, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom
Navalny refused to participate in the hearing both in person and via a video conference. His lawyers also were absent.
"To leave the decision of the 235th Garrison Military Court unchanged, the appeal dismissed," judge Vladimir Krasnov said.
The complaint to initiate a criminal case was filed with the main military investigation department of the Russian Investigative Committee after Navalny accused FSB officers of his alleged poisoning.
However, a military investigator established that "the application does not contain specific information about the circumstances indicating signs of a crime in the actions of the FSB officers," therefore there are no grounds for a procedural check.
The alleged inactivity of the military investigator was challenged in the 235th Garrison Military Court that rejected the appeal.