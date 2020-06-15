UrduPoint.com
Moscow COVID-19 Death Toll Rises By 53 To 3,334 Over Past Day - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 53 to 3,334 over the past 24 hours, the Moscow coronavirus response center said Sunday.

Earlier in the day the figure was 48 new deaths.

"A total of 53 patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia and has a positive coronavirus infection test have died in Moscow," the center said.

The total number of those who died in the Russian capital is now 3,334.

A day earlier, the daily toll was 50 dead.

