Open Menu

Moscow Expects BRICS States To Inform Russia About Course Of Jeddah Talks On Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Moscow Expects BRICS States to Inform Russia About Course of Jeddah Talks on Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Russia expects that BRICS countries that took part in the meeting on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah over the weekend to inform Moscow about the course of the consultations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"We expect that, in accordance with the agreements, they (BRICS countries) will share their assessments with us and reaffirm our position on the so-called peace formula of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, which the Kiev regime and the West are trying to promote during such meetings. None of its 10 points is aimed at finding a negotiated and diplomatic solution to the crisis," Zakharova said in a statement.

The peace plan proposed by Zelenskyy is "a senseless ultimatum to Russia, which is aimed at protracting hostilities," the diplomat said, adding that in this case, a peaceful settlement is impossible.

"By promoting Zelenskyy's 'formula,' the Kiev regime and the West are trying to downplay the high value of other countries' peace proposals and monopolize the very right to propose them.

In essence, as we said, there is a fight against dissent at the international level, attempts to push through unviable settlement ideas through unscrupulous manipulations," the statement read.

Russia has always been and remains open to a diplomatic solution to the crisis and is ready to respond to really serious proposals, the spokeswoman said, adding that without the participation of Russia and taking into account its interests, no meetings on the Ukrainian crisis have any value.

"We are convinced that a truly comprehensive, sustainable and fair settlement is possible only if the Kiev regime stops hostilities and terrorist attacks, and its Western sponsors stop pumping weapons into the armed forces of Ukraine," she added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Moscow Russia Jeddah Kiev Saudi Arabia Share

Recent Stories

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discus ..

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discuss bilateral collaborations

12 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to a ..

Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to acquire controlling stake in le ..

12 minutes ago
 Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

1 hour ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

2 hours ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

3 hours ago
PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

14 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

15 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

19 hours ago

More Stories From World