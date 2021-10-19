UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expresses Condolences Over Powell's Death, Says He Was 'A Patriot Of His Country'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 01:20 AM

Moscow Expresses Condolences Over Powell's Death, Says He Was 'A Patriot of His Country'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Moscow expresses condolences over the death of former US Secretary of State Colin Powell and believes that his political realism and ability to listen to the other side are what is missing in the current state of relations between Russia and the US, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Powell passed away on Monday at the age of 84 due to COVID-19-related complications.

While serving as State Secretary in 2001-2005, Powell "was forced to carry out dubious instructions that led, in particular, to the war in Iraq, which he sincerely regretted," Zakharova said in a statement on the Foreign Ministry's website. However, he will be first and foremost remembered as a talented professional, patriot of his country, and his life story will serve as an embodiment of the American dream, the spokeswoman said.

"In the current crisis in the Russian-American relations, caused by Washington's actions, political realism and the ability to listen to the other side, which were inherent in Powell, but are clearly lacking in the current US political elite, are especially in high demand," Zakharova added.

The spokeswoman further expressed condolences to Powell's family and friends, as well as "everyone who knew and respected this honored individual."

Powell became chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1989 and served in that position for four years. In 2001, he was tapped by former US President George W. Bush to serve as Secretary of State and left the post in 2005. Powell was instrumental to the start of the US campaign in Iraq, as he was the one to present the vial with white powder, which was allegedly proof of Iraq's possession of WMDs, in from of the UN Security Council in 2003. The claims were later proved false and the white powder ” fake.

In 2020, Powell supported current President Joe Biden during his presidential campaign.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Washington George W. Bush Iraq Powell 2020 Post Family From

Recent Stories

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in ..

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah

41 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

56 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for Health; Minister of Education

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more ..

Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more than 770,000 visits to date

1 hour ago
 Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Gifted ..

Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Giftedness Center International Conf ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.