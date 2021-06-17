Moscow Faces New, More Aggressive Coronavirus Strains - Mayor

Moscow faces new and more aggressive strains of coronavirus, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, adding that the Russian capital has huge COVID-19 dynamics which was not seen in previous pandemic waves

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Moscow faces new and more aggressive strains of coronavirus, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, adding that the Russian capital has huge COVID-19 dynamics which was not seen in previous pandemic waves.

"We are most likely faced with new strains, more aggressive and rapidly spreading," Sobyanin said at the meeting of the COVID-19 response center.

The mayor said that in a matter of days the number of daily detected COVID-19 cases increased from 3,000 to 7,000 in Moscow.

"This is, of course, a huge dynamic that we have not seen even in previous waves of disease," Sobyanin said.

The mayor added that the decision to make vaccination mandatory for some groups was difficult.

"We made a decision, the head physician of Rospotrebnadzor made a decision on epidemiological indications [to carry out] mandatory vaccination of a number of groups of working citizens working in trade, services, consumer services, education, health care, regional and local government bodies and a number of others. The decision is difficult, not easy, but it is dictated by the need and such a serious situation that we are witnessing," the mayor said.

At the same time, Sobyanin said that Moscow's health sector is still coping with the rate of hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19.